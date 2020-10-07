Norfolk High softball slips in new rankings

The Lincoln Journal Star & Omaha World Herald has updated its high school softball rankings. 

In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first and Norfolk High slips from ninth to tenth in Class ‘A’.  Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’ and in Class ‘C’, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is once again first.  In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Norfolk slips from seventh to tenth in Class ‘A’.  Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’ while West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic stays at number one in Class ‘C’.

