Norfolk High softball sees 16 game win streak end in doubleheader split with Lincoln East

The Norfolk High softball team saw their 16 game win streak come to an end after a 2-0 loss to Lincoln Journal Star fifth ranked Lincoln East in game two of their road doubleheader last night.
The Lady Panthers took game one 4-2. In the first game, Taylor Schmidt was 2-3 with a home run and a double and Emerson Waldow chipped in with two hits. Paeton Coler was the winning pitcher. In the second game, Norfolk mustered only five hits in the 2-0 setback. Brandy Unger took the loss despite striking out ten Lincoln East batters. The Lady Panthers are now 22-5 on the season. The Norfolk JV lost their game 3-2 while the Norfolk reserves won 12-5.