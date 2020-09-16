Norfolk High softball runs win streak to eleven games

The Norfolk High softball team has run their win streak to eleven games after sweeping Kearney in a road doubleheader 7-5 & 6-5.
In a game one 7-5 victory, Bailey Bernstrauch & Natalia Linn had three hits apiece while Brandy Unger & Miley Wichman had two hits each. Unger earned the win. In the 6-5 game two win, Unger’s solo homerun in the seventh inning was the difference. She had two hits. Bernstrauch & Taylor Schmidt also banged out two knocks in the victory. Paeton Coler was the winning pitcher. Norfolk is now 17-4 on the season. The Norfolk JV won their game 4-2 and the reserves won as well 5-3.