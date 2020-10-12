Norfolk High softball records second greatest season in program history

The Norfolk High softball team finished the 2020 season with a 28-11 record after going 1-2 in the A-5 District Tournament in Lincoln last week.
This season, the tenth ranked in both polls Lady Panthers beat Lincoln Southwest, Grand Island twice, Lincoln Southeast, Lexington, Elkhorn, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast three times, Fremont three times, Kearney three times, South Sioux City, Lincoln High twice, Columbus three times, Beatrice, Lincoln East, Bennington, Lincoln Pius X twice, and Millard South. Norfolk outscored their opponents 221-114 through the 39 games. The 28 wins is the second most in program history behind the 31 wins in the 2005 season.