Norfolk High softball records 1-2 record at Lincoln Southeast Invitational

The Lincoln Journal Star fifth ranked Norfolk High softball team finished 1-2 at last Saturday's Lincoln Southeast Invitational. 

The Lady Panthers beat fourth ranked in Class 'B' Bennington 9-1 in their first game, lost to Omaha World Herald ninth ranked in Class 'A' Lincoln Southeast 8-2 in their second contest, and then were beaten by Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class 'A' Bellevue East 8-2 in their final game.  Norfolk is now 23-7 on the season.

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Bennington

1

0

0

0

0

0

x

1

  3

2

Norfolk

0

0

0

0

1

0

x

9

10

  1

 

WP- Paeton Coler 6 IP, 3 Hits, 1 Run, 6 Ks

Norfolk- Taylor Schmidt 1-4 (Dbl), Emerson Waldow 3-3,

Bailey Bernstrauch 1-4, Paeton Coler 1-3, Miley Wichman 2-3 (HR), Payton Schnoor 2-3 (Dbl)

 

Game 2

 

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Norfolk 

1

0

1

0

0

x

x

2

7

1

Lincoln Southeast

0

0

1

0

7

x

x

8

7

2

 

LP- Jessica Schmidt 4.1 IP, 7 Hits, 6 Runs, 4 Ks

Norfolk-  Taylor Schmidt 1-3, Brandy Unger 2-2 (HR),

Bailey Bernstrauch 1-2 (Dbl), Natalia Linn 1-2, Payton Schnoor 1-2

 

Game 3

 

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Bellevue East

1

0

1

0

5

1

x

8

11

1

Norfolk

1

1

0

0

0

0

x

2

5

1

 

LP- Brandy Unger 4.2 IP, 7 Hits, 5 Runs, 5 Ks

Norfolk- Taylor Schmidt 3-3 (Dbl, Triple), Paeton Coler 1-3 (HR),

Ryllee Hoppe 1-1 (Dbl)  

