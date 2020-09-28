Norfolk High softball records 1-2 record at Lincoln Southeast Invitational

The Lincoln Journal Star fifth ranked Norfolk High softball team finished 1-2 at last Saturday's Lincoln Southeast Invitational.
The Lady Panthers beat fourth ranked in Class 'B' Bennington 9-1 in their first game, lost to Omaha World Herald ninth ranked in Class 'A' Lincoln Southeast 8-2 in their second contest, and then were beaten by Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class 'A' Bellevue East 8-2 in their final game. Norfolk is now 23-7 on the season.
WP- Paeton Coler 6 IP, 3 Hits, 1 Run, 6 Ks
Norfolk- Taylor Schmidt 1-4 (Dbl), Emerson Waldow 3-3,
Bailey Bernstrauch 1-4, Paeton Coler 1-3, Miley Wichman 2-3 (HR), Payton Schnoor 2-3 (Dbl)
Game 2
LP- Jessica Schmidt 4.1 IP, 7 Hits, 6 Runs, 4 Ks
Norfolk- Taylor Schmidt 1-3, Brandy Unger 2-2 (HR),
Bailey Bernstrauch 1-2 (Dbl), Natalia Linn 1-2, Payton Schnoor 1-2
Game 3
LP- Brandy Unger 4.2 IP, 7 Hits, 5 Runs, 5 Ks
Norfolk- Taylor Schmidt 3-3 (Dbl, Triple), Paeton Coler 1-3 (HR),