Norfolk High softball ranked in both polls in Class 'A'

The Norfolk High softball team has entered the rankings in the Lincoln Journal Star at number five and the Omaha World Herald at number six in Class ‘A’.
The 22-5 Lady Panthers have won 16 of their last 17 games after a road doubleheader split with Omaha World Herald third ranked Lincoln East last Tuesday. Norfolk returns to action on Saturday when they compete in the Lincoln Southeast Invite in which they will play in fourth ranked in both polls in Class ‘B’ 14-6 Bennington at 9:00 AM, Omaha World Herald ninth ranked in Class ‘A’ 19-10 Lincoln Southeast at 10:15, and Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class ‘A’ 15-10 Bellevue East at approximately 2:00.
The Lincoln Journal Star & Omaha World Herald has updated its high school softball rankings. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first in Class ‘A’ with 22-5 Norfolk entering the rankings at number five. In Class ‘B’, Hastings is the new number one. In Class ‘C’, Bishop Neumann is the new number one and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic slips from first to second. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista is once again first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Norfolk enters the Class ‘A’ rankings at number six. Hastings is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C’, Fairbury stays at number one and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic remains at number three.