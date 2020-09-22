Norfolk High softball looks to remain hot as they visit Lincoln East tonight

The Norfolk High softball team is 21-4 on the season and have won 15 games in a row after beating Columbus 7-2 and Beatrice 6-4 last Saturday at the Columbus triangular.
This season, the Lady Panthers have beaten Lincoln Southwest, Grand Island twice, Lincoln Southeast, Lexington, Elkhorn, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast three times, Fremont three times, Kearney three times, South Sioux City, Lincoln High twice, Columbus and Beatrice . Norfolk is outscoring their opponents 155-58 through 25 games. Their opponents however have only a combined record of 223-287. The Lady Panthers return to action this evening when they visit 19-5 Lincoln Journal Star fifth ranked Lincoln East.