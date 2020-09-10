Norfolk High softball appears in Lincoln Journal Star rankings

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school softball rankings.
In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first and 12-4 Norfolk High enters the rankings at number ten in Class ‘A’. The Lady Panthers have won six games in a row. Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’ while West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic stays at number one in Class ‘C’. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion la Vista stays at number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C’, Fairbury remains first and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic slips from third to fourth.