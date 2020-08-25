Norfolk High softball 3-1 to start season

The Norfolk High softball team is 3-1 on the season with a road split at Lincoln Southwest last Thursday and then a doubleheader home sweep of Grand Island last Saturday.
They lost the opener at Lincoln Southwest 8-0 before winning the nightcap 6-2 and then whitewashed GI 6-2 & 8-0. The Lady Panthers have 30 girls out this year. They have seven players returning with starting experience in Paeton Coler, Natalia Linn, Taylor Schmidt, Brandy Unger, Ellie Schwede, Ryllee Hoppe, Bailey Bernstrauch. Norfolk will try to improve from last year’s 23-14 record. The 23 wins were the most since the 2006 campaign when they won 24 games. Norfolk return to action on Thursday when they visit 1-0 tenth ranked in both polls Lincoln Southeast for a doubleheader.