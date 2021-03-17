Norfolk High soccer teams to get season underway on Thursday

The Norfolk High boys soccer team gets their season underway on Thursday when they host Lincoln North Star at 5:00.
The Panthers return three players with starting experience from 2019 in Andrew Cudmore, Arturo Castro, and Dalton Ruth. Norfolk has 41 players out this year with 20 on the varsity roster. Last season was cancelled due to COVID-19. The Panthers’ home schedule has meetings with Lincoln North Star, Hastings, Columbus, Grand Island, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln High, Kearney, and the Norfolk Invite on April 3rd. Norfolk will visit Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, Fremont, and Lincoln Southwest. Norfolk coach Joe Meyer was hired prior to the 2020 season.
The Norfolk High girls soccer squad starts their 2021 season on Thursday when they visit Lincoln North Star at 5:00. The Lady Panthers return three letter winners in Mallory Easland, Erin Schwanebeck, and Macy Fundus. They have 21 girls out for soccer. Last year’s campaign was cancelled due to COVID-19. Norfolk’s schedule has them hosting Hastings, Lincoln Southeast, Columbus, Lincoln Pius X, Fremont, Lincoln Southwest, and the Gary McLaurin Invite on April 3rd. The Lady Panthers will visit Lincoln North Star, Grand Island, Lincoln High, Kearney, and Lincoln Northeast. Norfolk coach Kyle Matcher took over the girls program prior to the 2020 season.