Norfolk High soccer teams drop matches to Lincoln East

The Norfolk High soccer teams fell yesterday to Lincoln East. The Panther boys dropped a 2-1 overtime loss at Lincoln East after a shootout. The Spartans won the shootout portion 4-3. Norfolk is now 3-2 on the season. The Panther JV won their match 2-1 after an overtime shootout.
Anthony Castro scored the regular time goal with an outstanding strike from outside the box. The goal was assisted by Arturo Castro. The game ended with a 1-1 tie and neither team could break the draw. The score remained the same into overtime. East won the shootout 4-3. Andrew Cudmore was outstanding in goal with 6 outstanding saves!
The Varsity team plays next this Saturday at the Norfolk Invite at 12:00 and 4:00.
Norfolk JV Won 2 Lincoln East 1 Overtime Shootout
Goal- Alonso Barajas scored during the match
(Gavin Van Driel, Logan Bosh, Coleson Barritt, Ryder Anderson, Conner Thayer and Peyton Vietor scored PK's)
Assist-Conner Thayer
Adrian Romero worked hard in goal and is credited with 10 saves. JV is 5-0 on the season!
The Norfolk girls lost at home to Lincoln East 9-0. The Lady Panthers trailed 1-0 at halftime. Norfolk is now 2-4 on the year. The Norfolk JV lost 8-0.