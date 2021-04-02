Norfolk High soccer teams drop matches to Lincoln East

The Norfolk High soccer teams fell yesterday to Lincoln East.  The Panther boys dropped a 2-1 overtime loss at Lincoln East after a shootout.  The Spartans won the shootout portion 4-3.  Norfolk is now 3-2 on the season.  The Panther JV won their match 2-1 after an overtime shootout.

Anthony Castro scored the regular time goal with an outstanding strike from outside the box. The goal was assisted by Arturo Castro. The game ended with a 1-1 tie and neither team  could break the draw. The score remained the same into overtime. East won the shootout 4-3. Andrew Cudmore was outstanding in goal with 6 outstanding saves!

The Varsity team plays next this Saturday at the Norfolk Invite at 12:00 and 4:00. 

 

Norfolk JV Won 2 Lincoln East 1 Overtime Shootout

Goal- Alonso Barajas scored during the match

(Gavin Van Driel, Logan Bosh, Coleson Barritt, Ryder Anderson, Conner Thayer and Peyton Vietor scored PK's)

Assist-Conner Thayer

Adrian Romero worked hard in goal and is credited with 10 saves. JV is 5-0 on the season!

The Norfolk girls lost at home to Lincoln East 9-0.  The Lady Panthers trailed 1-0 at halftime.  Norfolk is now 2-4 on the year.  The Norfolk JV lost 8-0.

