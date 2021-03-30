Norfolk High soccer squads split with Grand Island

The Norfolk High soccer teams spilt home matchups with Grand Island yesterday.  The Panthers boys fell 1-0 to drop to 3-1 on the season while the Lady Panthers won in overtime 2-1 in overtime to improve to 2-3 on the year.

Varsity Boys lost to Grand Island last night 1-0. Andrew Cudmore was excellent in goal making several key saves. Jacob Licking was outstanding on defense. The team just couldn't find the goal while creating several excellent chances. The team is now 3-1 and will play Lincoln East next on Thursday at Speedway Sports Complex in Lincoln at 5:00 PM. 
 

The JV boys won 6-1 against Grand Island. Alonso Barajas, Cooper Jaeke, Tomas Ordonez Castro, Brett Reestman, Coleson Barritt and Logan Bosh each scored a goal. Cooper, Taelin Baumann and Grant Roberts had assists. Adrian Romero played well in the goal, only allowing 1 goal during the match. Brett Reestman finished out the match in goal and kept GI to only 1 goal. The team is 4-0 on the season.

Varsity Girls

Norfolk 2
Grand Island 1 
In Overtime
Goals: Macy Fundus and Jaydn Weber
Assist: Julie Durio
Tasha Eisenhauer had 9 saves 
 
JV
Norfolk 0
Grand Island 1
In a shootout 
Penalty shots made by Lanee Johnson and Zayla Andersen 
Emerson Waldow had 11 saves

Tags

In other news

Norfolk High soccer squads split with Grand Island

Norfolk High soccer squads split with Grand Island

The Norfolk High soccer teams spilt home matchups with Grand Island yesterday.  The Panthers boys fell 1-0 to drop to 3-1 on the season while the Lady Panthers won in overtime 2-1 in overtime to improve to 2-3 on the year.

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 30, 2021

There are just six teams still alive in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.  Top seed Baylor and second seeded Houston are two of those teams after moving on to the national semifinals.  Baylor has reached the Final Four for the first time in 71 years by getting 22 points from MaCio Teague…

WJAG Morning Sports - Monday, March 29, 2021

WJAG Morning Sports - Monday, March 29, 2021

Top-seeded Gonzaga did against Creighton what it’s done throughout this unblemished season. Drew Timme scored 22 points and the top-seeded Bulldogs rolled past the fifth-seeded Bluejays with versatile offense and efficient defense to win 83-65 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The Bull…

Huskers Set to Welcome Back Fans

Huskers Set to Welcome Back Fans

The Big Ten has announced its schools will be allowed to set attendance policies the rest of the spring based on local health guidelines instead of by conference mandate. 