Norfolk High soccer squads split with Grand Island

The Norfolk High soccer teams spilt home matchups with Grand Island yesterday. The Panthers boys fell 1-0 to drop to 3-1 on the season while the Lady Panthers won in overtime 2-1 in overtime to improve to 2-3 on the year.
The JV boys won 6-1 against Grand Island. Alonso Barajas, Cooper Jaeke, Tomas Ordonez Castro, Brett Reestman, Coleson Barritt and Logan Bosh each scored a goal. Cooper, Taelin Baumann and Grant Roberts had assists. Adrian Romero played well in the goal, only allowing 1 goal during the match. Brett Reestman finished out the match in goal and kept GI to only 1 goal. The team is 4-0 on the season.
Varsity Girls