In other news
NORFOLK - Norfolk High senior Jake Jensen recently signed a letter of intent to play football and further his education at South Dakota School of Mines this week.
NORFOLK - Hannah Heppner of Stanton and Ben Moxness of Scribner were recently named to the inaugural National Alliance of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators Honorable Mention Scholar-Athlete Team for their dedicated work on the court and in the classroom.
NORFOLK - Northeast Community College Head Women’s Basketball Coach Matt Svehla recently announced the commitment of Yiesha Williams, a First Team All-Area selection from Elkhart Central High School in Elkhart, Ind.
NORFOLK - Thursday would’ve been the 26th annual Norfolk Track and Field Classic.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton forward Damien Jefferson has declared for the NBA draft.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska women’s gymnastics program has been given two years of probation and fined for breaking NCAA rules under former head coach Dan Kendig.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral has entered the transfer portal and plans to play his final two seasons at another school.
NORFOLK - The 8th Annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic has been canceled.
LINCOLN - The Department of Nebraska Athletic Committee has canceled all Area and State post season playoff tournaments.