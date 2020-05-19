Pictured from left to right: Jeff Jensen, Jake Jensen and Lisa Jensen.
NORFOLK - Norfolk High senior Jake Jensen recently signed a letter of intent to play football and further his education at South Dakota School of Mines this week.
 

Tags

In other news

Svehla adds big-time scoring threat from Indiana

Svehla adds big-time scoring threat from Indiana

NORFOLK - Northeast Community College Head Women’s Basketball Coach Matt Svehla recently announced the commitment of Yiesha Williams, a First Team All-Area selection from Elkhart Central High School in Elkhart, Ind.