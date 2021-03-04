NORFOLK - Dave Hepner has been selected as the new head volleyball coach and Alternative for Success teacher at Norfolk High School, pending board approval.
Coach Hepner joins the Panther coaching staff after being the head volleyball coach at Hastings High School for the past 14 seasons.
He has led Hastings to two state volleyball appearances and amassed 232 wins. Five seasons have ended with 20 or more wins. His teams have played in 7 of the past 8 district finals.
Prior to Hastings, Hepner was the head volleyball coach at Nebraska Christian College (5years and 2 National Championships).
He was the head coach at Stanton High School from 2001-07.
Dave Hepner graduated from Grand Island Northwest in 1986 and played on the 1985 state championship football team. His family includes his wife, Connie, and three children (Chayce 20, Cole 17, Carson 13)
“I want to thank the Norfolk administration for having faith in me and giving me this opportunity. I started my career in Norfolk and have always dreamed of being able to come back to such a great community with my family and help to build a program that all can be proud of. I am very humbled and excited to come and lead the volleyball program and look forward to getting to know all the athletes and community members that will help the program succeed.”-Dave Hepner, Head Volleyball Coach