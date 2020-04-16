NORFOLK - A new Norfolk High boy’s basketball head coach has been selected.
According to Activities Director Ben Riese, Matt Shelsta has been chosen to lead the team pending board approval.
Coach Shelsta joins the Panther coaching staff after a successful two-year stint at Norris High School including a state appearance this season.
Prior to Norris High School, Coach Shelsta was the head coach at Elmwood-Murdock for four seasons. They qualified for the state tournament 3 times and finished state runner-up in 2016.
Coach Shelsta also served as an assistant coach under Tim Cannon at Omaha Bryan. Coach Shelsta’s career head coaching record is 110-48.
Mr. Shelsta will teach physical education and will be an assistant
Junior High football coach.