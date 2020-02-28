Norfolk High's Walker finishes 13th in diving; swim team competes in preliminaries today

The Norfolk High swim team competes in preliminaries of the State Swimming & Diving Championships at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln starting at 9:00 AM.
Representing the school today are Kellen Carney, Nate Liess, Trey Foecking, Ben Bugenhagen, Keilchiro Tateuchi, Cameron Korth, Mason Olmer, Nathan Filipi, Ben Spray, Taylor Rossman, Annika Harthoorn, Joslyn Jacobs, Courtney Flohr, Katherine Meuret, Morgan Herley, Arin Bach, Maggie Waddington, & Elsie Olberding. In diving yesterday, Kiran Walker finished 13th. For the first time since 2000, the Norfolk High girls have a female diver score points at the State Championships.