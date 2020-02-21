Norfolk High's Splater & Josh Licking along with Lutheran High Northeast's Ames through to the semifinals at State Wrestling Championships

The three-day State Wrestling Championships continues today at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Classes ‘B’ & ‘C’ resumes at 9:30 AM while classes ‘A’ & ‘D’ resume at 12:30. Norfolk High’s Josh Licking (152) & Brayden Splater (160) have reached the semifinals by sporting a 2-0 record. Weston Godfrey (126); Jacob Licking (145); Austin Miller (170); & Brayden Heffner (220) were 1-1 on the day. Calvin Empkey (113); Aaron Dittmer (132); Hunter Mangelsen (182); & Laikon Ames (195) went 0-1. The Panthers totaled 31 team points. Norfolk Catholic’s Allan Olander (138) went 1-1 on the opening day while Wyatt Smydra (145) & Francisco Mendez (160) were 0-1 in Class ‘C’. Lutheran High Northeast’s Jazsper Ames (195) has reached the semifinals in Class ‘C’ after recording two wins. 154 wrestlers from Northeast Nebraska are involved. We’ll have reports throughout each day with Mike Carnes on 106 KIX, 97.5 KEXL, & Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
2020 NSAA State Championships Results for Norfolk
A113
Calvin Empkey (27-19) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Brandon Baustert (Lincoln East) 38-4 won by fall over Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 27-19 (Fall 2:44)
A126
Weston Godfrey (38-12) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 38-12 won by decision over Sammy Rubino (Omaha Burke) 34-12 (Dec 6-2)
- Quarterfinal - Rylie Steele (Kearney) 38-10 won by decision over Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 38-12 (Dec 7-4)
A132
Aaron Dittmer (38-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Daniel Derosier (Bellevue East) 44-3 won by major decision over Aaron Dittmer (Norfolk) 38-11 (MD 11-2)
A145
Jacob Licking (32-13) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Licking (Norfolk) 32-13 won by fall over Noah Aken (Omaha Westside) 20-25 (Fall 3:02)
- Quarterfinal - Tyler Salpas (Grand Island) 28-16 won by decision over Jacob Licking (Norfolk) 32-13 (Dec 6-5)
A152
Joshua Licking (42-3) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 42-3 won by major decision over Chase Kammerer (Lincoln East) 40-14 (MD 8-0)
- Quarterfinal - Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 42-3 won by fall over Scott Robertson (Millard South) 41-7 (Fall 3:36)
A160
Brayden Splater (36-9) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Brayden Splater (Norfolk) 36-9 won by fall over Jacob Vincentini (Omaha Westside) 22-23 (Fall 2:58)
- Quarterfinal - Brayden Splater (Norfolk) 36-9 won by decision over Deson Stapleton (Omaha Burke) 43-4 (Dec 3-2)
A170
Austin Miller (41-11) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Austin Miller (Norfolk) 41-11 won by fall over Austin Dougherty (Omaha Burke) 23-14 (Fall 1:04)
- Quarterfinal - Jack Mcdonnell (Bellevue West) 23-1 won by decision over Austin Miller (Norfolk) 41-11 (Dec 6-5)
A182
Hunter Mangelsen (20-17) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Ian Byington (Millard South) 40-9 won by fall over Hunter Mangelsen (Norfolk) 20-17 (Fall 6:47)
A195
Laikon Ames (40-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Alex Hunt (Kearney) 28-22 won by fall over Laikon Ames (Norfolk) 40-10 (Fall 4:32)
A220
Brayden Heffner (28-16) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 28-16 won by decision over Breken Heiman (Gretna) 37-14 (Dec 9-5)
- Quarterfinal - Mikey Vasquez (Omaha South) 19-2 won by decision over Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 28-16 (Dec 6-4)
2020 NSAA State Championships Results for Norfolk Catholic
C138
Allan Olander (32-16) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 32-16 won by fall over Austin Cole (Broken Bow) 19-8 (Fall 2:43)
- Quarterfinal - Christopher Nickolite (Aquinas Catholic) 40-3 won by fall over Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 32-16 (Fall 1:49)
C145
Wyatt Smydra (38-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Cameron Schrad (Aquinas Catholic) 33-8 won by decision over Wyatt Smydra (Norfolk Catholic) 38-5 (Dec 5-4)
C160
Francisco Mendez (34-15) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Carter Springer (Milford) 35-16 won by major decision over Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 34-15 (MD 12-3)
2020 NSAA State Championships Results for Lutheran High Northeast
C195
Jazper Ames (21-3) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 21-3 won by major decision over Brandon Beeson (Tri County) 37-8 (MD 9-0)
- Quarterfinal - Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 21-3 won by decision over Nolan Schultz (Aquinas Catholic) 29-11 (Dec 5-3)