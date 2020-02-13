Norfolk High's Miller is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Austin Miller of the Norfolk High wrestling team.
Last Saturday at the State Dual Championships at Kearney, he went 3-0 and pinned each opponent in the first period. Miller helped lead the Panthers to a fourth-place finish. He is currently 37-9 on the season. Miller was nominated by coach Justin Grey. Congratulations to Austin Miller of the Norfolk High wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.