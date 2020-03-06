NORFOLK - Norfolk High's head golf coach has announced his retirement.
According to a press release, Jerry Cover will retire from coaching at the end of the season.
Coach Cover has served as Norfolk's head boys golf coach for 33 years. He also led the girls golf program for 31 years prior to stepping away after the 2012 season.
He collected 4 state championships, 11 state runner-up finishes, along with 23 combined district championships and 25 combined conference championships.
Coach Cover was also selected as Nebraska High School Golf Coach of the Year in 1997 and 2004 and was a finalist for the National High School Golf Coach of the Year in 2013.
Additionally, Coach Cover achieved the Nebraska Coaches Association Level IV Milestone award for boys and girls golf. He was honored as the NCA Lifetime Achievement Award - Swede Hawkins & Del Schoenfish Golf Award recipient in 2014.
“Coach Cover will complete his legendary coaching career at the conclusion of the boys golf season. I look forward to watching his final team grow and improve during the final campaign. He has been a key figure of the Norfolk High coaching staff for many years. The success and awards he has accumulated is well-deserved." said Activities Director Ben Ries
"Coach Cover has been instrumental in the development of golf at the local and the state level. On behalf of the Panther activities program, I want to thank Coach Cover for his service and commitment to the Norfolk golf program. He has set a high standard and I wish him all the best as he enters the next chapter of his life. He will be missed.”