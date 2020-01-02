Norfolk High's Eisenhauer is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Cameron Eisenhauer of the Norfolk High boys basketball team.
In their three-day stint of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament, he averaged 27 points per game. Last Friday, in a 58-45 loss to Lincoln East, Eisenhauer had 23 points, eight rebounds, and four steals. Last Saturday, in a 72-60 victory over Fremont, he had 30 points, 19 boards, six steals, and six assists. Last Monday, in a 70-63 victory over Lincoln High, Eisenhauer netted 28 points. He was nominated by coach Tony Siske. Congratulations to Cameron Eisenhauer of the Norfolk High boys basketball team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.