Norfolk High's Carney is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Kellen Carney of the Norfolk High swim team. 

At last weekend’s State Championships in Lincoln, he placed third in the 100 backstroke in a new school record time and sixth in the 50 freestyle.  Carney also helped lead the 400 freestyle relay to a final finish and the boys team to tenth place finish.  His entire career had a Norfolk team in the top ten.  Carney also became the first Norfolk swimmer to final in all four years in both individual events.  He also was a finalist in all relays in his four year with the exception of one.  That means 15 of 16 possible events in his high school career involved a state medal.  Carney was nominated by coach Dave Nelson.  Congratulations to Kellen Carney of the Norfolk High swim team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

