Norfolk High represented today in preliminaries at the State Swimming & Diving Championships

The State Swimming & Diving Championships continue today at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
Diving events were held yesterday with swimming preliminaries today and finals on Saturday. In diving yesterday, Norfolk High’s Kiran Walker finished tenth. Representing the Panthers today will be Annika Harthoorn (200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 100 Butterfly, & 100 Backstroke); Joslyn Jacobs (200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 100 Breaststroke, & 200 Individual Medley); Taylor Rossman (200 Freestyle Relay); Maggie Waddington (200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, & 50 Freestyle); Marzia Gasparini (200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle, & 100 Backstroke); Elsie Olberding (200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Individual Medley, & 100 Breaststroke); Sierra Rader (200 Freestyle Relay); Mason Olmer (200 Medley Relay; 400 Freestyle Relay; 200 Individual Medley; & 100 Breaststroke); Ben Spray (200 Medley Relay; 400 Freestyle Relay; 200 Freestyle; & 500 Freestyle); Nate Filipi (200 Medley Relay; 200 Freestyle Relay; 400 Freestyle Relay; & 500 Freestyle); Trey Foecking (200 Freestyle Relay); Owen Ash (200 Freestyle Relay); Brady Faltys (200 Freestyle Relay); Peyton Flohr (200 Freestyle Relay); & Tim Spray (200 Medley Relay; 400 Freestyle Relay; 200 Freestyle; & 500 Freestyle).