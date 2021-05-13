Norfolk High qualifies athletes for the State Track & Field Championships

The Norfolk High girls & boys track & field squads participated in yesterday’s A-4 District Meet at Lincoln High’s Beechner Athletic Sports Complex. 

In the boys’ standings, Gretna was the champion with 111 points.  They won by 18 points.  The Panthers finished sixth in the seven-team competition with 44.5 points.  In the girls’ standings, Millard West was the champion with 139.5 points.  They won by .17 of a point over Papillion La Vista South’s 139.33.  Norfolk totaled 49 points to finish fifth in the seven-team competition.  State qualifiers for the Panthers include Amaya Williams (4th-100 H & 3rd-300 H); Nealy Brummond (2nd-PV); Carly Ries (4th-HJ); Makenna Skiff (1st-Shot Put & 3rd-Discus); Tyler Sellin (1st-110 H); Shon King (1st-LJ); & Daylin Mallory (3rd-Discus & 4th-Shot Put).  Additional qualifiers will be announced in the coming days.

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, May 13, 2021

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin their Super Bowl title defense when they kick off the 2021 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 9.  Other highlights from opening weekend include Matthew Stafford playing his first game for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night…

Wayne State softball player honored

Wayne State junior Kim Vidlak was named to the NSIC All-Conference Softball Second Team announced by the league office this afternoon in Burnsville, Minnesota. 

Busy local schedule for Wednesday

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High track & field teams compete in the A-4 District Meet at Lincoln High’s Beechner Athletic Sports Complex at 11:00.