Norfolk High qualifies athletes for the State Track & Field Championships

The Norfolk High girls & boys track & field squads participated in yesterday’s A-4 District Meet at Lincoln High’s Beechner Athletic Sports Complex.
In the boys’ standings, Gretna was the champion with 111 points. They won by 18 points. The Panthers finished sixth in the seven-team competition with 44.5 points. In the girls’ standings, Millard West was the champion with 139.5 points. They won by .17 of a point over Papillion La Vista South’s 139.33. Norfolk totaled 49 points to finish fifth in the seven-team competition. State qualifiers for the Panthers include Amaya Williams (4th-100 H & 3rd-300 H); Nealy Brummond (2nd-PV); Carly Ries (4th-HJ); Makenna Skiff (1st-Shot Put & 3rd-Discus); Tyler Sellin (1st-110 H); Shon King (1st-LJ); & Daylin Mallory (3rd-Discus & 4th-Shot Put). Additional qualifiers will be announced in the coming days.