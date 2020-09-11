Norfolk High & Norfolk Catholic girls golf squads in action on Thursday

The Norfolk High girls golf team competed in yesterday’s Highland’s Division of the Lincoln Southeast Invitational at Highlands Golf Course.
Papillion La Vista was the champion with a score of 344. They won by 15 strokes. Norfolk finished eighth with a 417. Papillion La Vista South’s Kaelyn Panko was the medalist after carding an 82. She won via tiebreaker. Norfolk’s Kylie Blume shot a 92 to finish tenth.
The Norfolk Catholic girls golf squad participated in yesterday’s Pierce’ triangular. The host team was the champion with a score of 209, Hartington Cedar Catholic was second at 212, and the Lady Knights were third with a 223. Delayne Sudbeck of Hartington Cedar Catholic was the medalist after carding a 46. She beat Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Thramer’s 47 by a single stroke.