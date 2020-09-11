Norfolk High & Norfolk Catholic girls golf squads in action on Thursday

The Norfolk High girls golf team competed in yesterday’s Highland’s Division of the Lincoln Southeast Invitational at Highlands Golf Course. 

Papillion La Vista was the champion with a score of 344.  They won by 15 strokes.  Norfolk finished eighth with a 417.  Papillion La Vista South’s Kaelyn Panko was the medalist after carding an 82.  She won via tiebreaker.  Norfolk’s Kylie Blume shot a 92 to finish tenth.

The Norfolk Catholic girls golf squad participated in yesterday’s Pierce’ triangular.  The host team was the champion with a score of 209, Hartington Cedar Catholic was second at 212, and the Lady Knights were third with a 223.  Delayne Sudbeck of Hartington Cedar Catholic was the medalist after carding a 46.  She beat Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Thramer’s 47 by a single stroke.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 11, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 11, 2020

Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Patrick Mahomes threw for three touchdowns and the Kansas City Chiefs began their Super Bowl title defense with a 34-20 win over the Houston Texans.  Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for 138 yards and a touchdown in his f…