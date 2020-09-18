Norfolk High & Norfolk Catholic girls golf in action on Thursday

The Norfolk High girls golf squad hosted their own Invitational yesterday at Norfolk Country Club.
Millard North was the champion after carding a 330. They won by 16 strokes. Norfolk was last with a 421. Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas was the medalist after shooting a 73. She won by four strokes. Norfolk was led by Kylie Blume’s 95.
The Norfolk Catholic girls golf team competed a triangular yesterday at FairPlay Golf Course. Battle Creek was the champion with a score of 192, West Point-Beemer was second at 193, and the Lady Knights were third with a score of 229. Battle Creek’s Megan Lutt was the medalist after shooting a 41. She won by two strokes. West Point-Beemer’s Brook Diekemper was runner-up at 43 and Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Thramer finished third at 44.