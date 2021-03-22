Norfolk High names Koozer as head football coach

Norfolk High has announced that Chris Koozer has been selected as the new head football coach replacing Tom Olson.
Koozer joins the Panthers after being the head coach at Sidney for the past six seasons. Prior to Sidney, he was the head coach at Bridgeport in 2007. Koozer has also served as an assistant football coach at Grand Island for twelve years. He played collegiately at Concordia University. It is the third coaching announcement for Norfolk High in the last 18 days. The school has announced the hiring of volleyball coach Dave Hepner and the retirement of girls track & field coach Gary Schuurmans at the end of the school year.