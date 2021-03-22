Norfolk High names Koozer as head football coach

Norfolk High has announced that Chris Koozer has been selected as the new head football coach replacing Tom Olson. 

Koozer joins the Panthers after being the head coach at Sidney for the past six seasons.  Prior to Sidney, he was the head coach at Bridgeport in 2007.  Koozer has also served as an assistant football coach at Grand Island for twelve years.  He played collegiately at Concordia University.  It is the third coaching announcement for Norfolk High in the last 18 days.  The school has announced the hiring of volleyball coach Dave Hepner and the retirement of girls track & field coach Gary Schuurmans at the end of the school year.

Wayne State's Janssen receives honor

Wayne State College junior forward Jordan Janssen was named to the NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) 2021 Coaches’ Division II All-Central Region First Team announced Monday morning by the coaches association in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 22, 2021

The fifth-seeded and 19th ranked Creighton men’s basketball team is in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the last decade and seeks its first trip to the Sweet 16 since 1974 when it meets 13th-seeded Ohio this evening at 5:10 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. …

Wayne State baseball whips Northern State

Senior designated hitter Bryce Bisenius went 2 for 5 with four RBI that included a mammoth two-run homer to spark an eight-run sixth inning leading Wayne State in an 8-2 win over Northern State Sunday afternoon in Northern Sun Conference baseball at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne…

Northeast Hawks baseball sweeps North Iowa Area CC

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Cooper Whitt (Knoxville, Tenn.) hit a walk-off RBI single that gave the Northeast Community College baseball team a 10-9 victory over (RV) North Iowa Area Community College on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park in Norfolk. 