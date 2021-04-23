Norfolk High holds 95th Track & Field Invitational

The 95th Norfolk Track & Field Invitational was held yesterday at Johnny Carson Field.
The Panther boys finished third with 75 points. Champion Millard West earned 136 points and Sioux Falls Roosevelt was second with 90. In the girls standings, Millard West was the champion with 149 points while Norfolk was second with 110. Champions for Norfolk included Nealy Brummond (PV); Makenna Skiff (Shot Put); the Girls 4X800; Tyler Sellin (110 H); Weston Godfrey (PV); Shon King (LJ); & Unified 4X100. Millard West’s Lindsay Adams set the meet and stadium record in the Long Jump with a mark of 18’5.25.