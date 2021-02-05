NORFOLK - Norfolk High School’s longtime football coach is set to retire from coaching and teaching at the end of the school year.
Tom Olson has been at Norfolk High for 35 years and directed the Panther football program for 23 seasons compiling a record of111-112.
He is the school’s longest serving head coach while accumulating the most wins in school history. Prior to being named Norfolk’s head coach in 1998, Coach Olson was an assistant coach for the Panthers for 12 years including the 1994 state championship football team. Coach Olson has been an assistant coach with the Panther Track and Field program for 35 years.
Activities Director Ben Ries said Coach Olson has been a cornerstone of the Norfolk High faculty and coaching staff. His leadership and commitment to the school and the community is unmatched.
A search for a replacement is underway.