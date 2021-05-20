Norfolk High girls tennis team's season reaches end of road at State Championship

The Norfolk High girls tennis team unfortunately had a quick out at the State Championship in Omaha.
Karly Kalin & Chelsea Strom won their opening round #2 Doubles match over an opponent from Gretna 6-3, 6-2 and then lost their second round competition to a foe from Millard North 6-1, 6-1. Sydney Reynolds lost her opening round #1 Singles match to an opponent from Papillion La Vista 6-3, 6-0. Hope Fossum dropped her opening round #2 Singles match to a foe from Bellevue West 4-6, 6-2, 10-6. Kylie Freudenburg & Kyla Robinson lost their opening round #1 Doubles match to an opponent from Lincoln High 6-0, 6-0.