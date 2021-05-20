Norfolk High girls tennis represented at State Championship today; Busy area schedule

Norfolk High will be represented at the Girls Class ‘A’ State Tennis Championship in Omaha by Sydney Reynolds (#1 Singles), Hope Fossum (#2 Singles), Kylie Freudenburg & Kyla Robinson (#1 Doubles); & Karly Kalin & Chelsea Strom (#2 Doubles).
In other events, the Northeast Hawks men’s golf team is represented by Ty Heimes at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana today through Friday. He shot an 83 yesterday and is tied for 42nd place at 153. The State Baseball Tournament concludes for both classes with championship games. In Class ‘A’ at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Millard West plays Millard South at 4:00 with an if necessary game to follow. In Class ‘B’ at Werner Park in Papillion, Norris meets Omaha Skutt at 4:00 with the winner playing Beatrice at 7:00. Also in baseball, Xavier visits Creighton at 6:30, Nebraska-Omaha is in Macomb, Illinois to play Western Illinois in a 12:00 doubleheader, and the Omaha Storm Chasers are in Des Moines to play the Iowa Cubs at 12:05.