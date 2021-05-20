Norfolk High girls tennis represented at State Championship today; Busy area schedule

Norfolk High will be represented at the Girls Class ‘A’ State Tennis Championship in Omaha by Sydney Reynolds (#1 Singles), Hope Fossum (#2 Singles), Kylie Freudenburg & Kyla Robinson (#1 Doubles); & Karly Kalin & Chelsea Strom (#2 Doubles). 

In other events, the Northeast Hawks men’s golf team is represented by Ty Heimes at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana today through Friday.  He shot an 83 yesterday and is tied for 42nd place at 153.  The State Baseball Tournament concludes for both classes with championship games.  In Class ‘A’ at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Millard West plays Millard South at 4:00 with an if necessary game to follow.  In Class ‘B’ at Werner Park in Papillion, Norris meets Omaha Skutt at 4:00 with the winner playing Beatrice at 7:00.  Also in baseball, Xavier visits Creighton at 6:30, Nebraska-Omaha is in Macomb, Illinois to play Western Illinois in a 12:00 doubleheader, and the Omaha Storm Chasers are in Des Moines to play the Iowa Cubs at 12:05.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, May 20, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, May 20, 2021

LeBron James made a 34 foot, go-ahead three-pointer with 58 seconds remaining, rallying the Los Angeles Lakers to a 103-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference play-in tournament game.  James finished with a triple-double of 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists fo…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, May 19, 2021

The Indiana Pacers routed the Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics defeated the Washington Wizards in the NBA’s first-ever play-in games.  Domantas Sabonis had 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists, and the short-handed Pacers routed the Hornets 144-117 in the Eastern Conference nine v…

Wayne State baseball player honored by NSIC

Wayne State baseball player honored by NSIC

Wayne State College junior outfielder Alex Logelin was named to the 2021 NSIC All-Conference Baseball Team announced Tuesday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota and voted on by league coaches.  Logelin received All-NSIC Second Team honors for the second time in three seas…