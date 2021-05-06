Norfolk High girls tennis participates in Lincoln East Invitational

The Norfolk High girls tennis team took part in yesterday’s Lincoln East Invite. Lincoln Pius X was the champion with 98 points.
They won by two points. The Lady Panthers were twelfth in the 14-team competition with twelve points. Sydney Reynolds went 1-2 in #1 Singles. Kylie Freudenburg finished 2-2 in #2 Singles. Paeton Coler & Kyla Robinson recorded a 2-2 mark in #1 Doubles. Karly Kalin & Chelsea Strom went 2-1 in #2 Doubles.
May 5, 2021
The Norfolk Panthers Girls Varsity tennis traveled to Lincoln on Wednesday, May 5th to compete in the Lincoln East Spartan Tennis Invitational held at Woods Tennis Center and Lincoln Pius High School in Lincoln. Norfolk finished in 12th place in the 14-team invitational. Team scores were as follows:
Individual results for the Panther squad were as follows:
#1 Singles: Sydney Reynolds Record: 1 – 2
Lost to Liszt Nelson, Elkhorn South 8 – 4
Lost to Jeana Phan, Lincoln North Star 8 – 6
Defeated Nogirl Wynot, Lincoln Northeast 8 – 0
#2 Singles: Kylie Freudenburg Record: 2 – 2
Lost to Meredith Burklund, Millard West 8 – 0
Defeated Katie Nguyen, Papillion LaVista South 8 – 2
Lost to Annika Staab, Grand Island 8 – 3
Defeated Grace Hodges, Omaha Central 8 – 4
#1 Doubles: Paeton Coler & Kyla Robinson Record: 2 – 2
Lost to Anna Dynek & Elli Klein, Elkhorn South 8 – 2
Defeated Kyla Magee & Chelsea Faulkner, Lincoln Northeast 8 – 2
Lost to Anna Boyd & Liz Young, Kearney 8 – 5
Defeated Emma Tennant & Finley Evans, Grand Island 9 – 7
#2 Doubles: Karly Kalin & Chelsea Strom Record: 2 – 1
Lost to Haley Bourassa & Kennedi Leitschuck, Lincoln North Star 8 – 2
Defeated Bailee Zavala & Jacee Carlow, Norris 8 – 1
Defeated Katie Wemhoff & Claire Kelly, Grand Island 8 – 6