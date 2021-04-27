Norfolk High girls tennis finishes twelfth at Millard West Invite

The Norfolk High girls tennis team competed in yesterday’s Millard West Invitational. 

Lincoln Southeast edged Lincoln Southwest due to a criteria after finishing with 88 points apiece.  The Lady Panthers were twelfth in the 16-team event with 29 points.  Kylie Freudenburg was 0-3 in #1 Singles, Hope Fossum recorded a 2-2 mark in #2 Singles, Sydney Reynolds & Kyla Robinson went 1-3 in #1 Doubles, and Karly Kalin & Chelsea Strom finished 2-2 in #2 Doubles.

#1 Singles: Kylie Freudenburg Record: 0 – 3

Lost to Olivia Flood, Kearney 8 – 0

Lost to Sara Lasso, Columbus 8 – 0

Lost to Stephanie Main, Bellevue West 8 – 6

#2 Singles: Hope Fossum Record: 2 – 2

Lost to Ella Kostal, Lincoln Southeast 8 – 1

Defeated Abby Loeffelholz, Columbus 8 – 6

Defeated Zoey Snofsky, Lincoln High 8 – 5

Lost to Abigayle Bigsby, Fremont 8 – 0

#1 Doubles: Sydney Reynolds & Kyla Robinson Record: 1 – 3

Lost to Julia Wegial & Elle McCormick, Millard West 8 – 1

Defeated Kyla Magee & Chelsea Faulkner, Lincoln Northeast 8 – 2

Lost to Addi Duranski & Miranda Swanson, Columbus 8 – 3

Lost to Abby Logeman & Bre Schneidewind, Omaha Burke 8 – 4

#2 Doubles: Karly Kalin & Chelsea Strom Record: 2 – 2

Lost to Kenzie Kirby & Adisyn Mendlick, Fremont 8 – 4

Defeated Presley Liberty & Zoe Bruno, Bellevue West 8 – 6

Lost to Becca Hazlett & Logan Kapels, Columbus 8 – 5

Defeated Abby Gerdes & Catelyn Rodenbiker, Millard South 9 – 8 (7-3)

