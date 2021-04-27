Norfolk High girls tennis finishes twelfth at Millard West Invite

The Norfolk High girls tennis team competed in yesterday’s Millard West Invitational.
Lincoln Southeast edged Lincoln Southwest due to a criteria after finishing with 88 points apiece. The Lady Panthers were twelfth in the 16-team event with 29 points. Kylie Freudenburg was 0-3 in #1 Singles, Hope Fossum recorded a 2-2 mark in #2 Singles, Sydney Reynolds & Kyla Robinson went 1-3 in #1 Doubles, and Karly Kalin & Chelsea Strom finished 2-2 in #2 Doubles.
#1 Singles: Kylie Freudenburg Record: 0 – 3
Lost to Olivia Flood, Kearney 8 – 0
Lost to Sara Lasso, Columbus 8 – 0
Lost to Stephanie Main, Bellevue West 8 – 6
#2 Singles: Hope Fossum Record: 2 – 2
Lost to Ella Kostal, Lincoln Southeast 8 – 1
Defeated Abby Loeffelholz, Columbus 8 – 6
Defeated Zoey Snofsky, Lincoln High 8 – 5
Lost to Abigayle Bigsby, Fremont 8 – 0
#1 Doubles: Sydney Reynolds & Kyla Robinson Record: 1 – 3
Lost to Julia Wegial & Elle McCormick, Millard West 8 – 1
Defeated Kyla Magee & Chelsea Faulkner, Lincoln Northeast 8 – 2
Lost to Addi Duranski & Miranda Swanson, Columbus 8 – 3
Lost to Abby Logeman & Bre Schneidewind, Omaha Burke 8 – 4
#2 Doubles: Karly Kalin & Chelsea Strom Record: 2 – 2
Lost to Kenzie Kirby & Adisyn Mendlick, Fremont 8 – 4
Defeated Presley Liberty & Zoe Bruno, Bellevue West 8 – 6
Lost to Becca Hazlett & Logan Kapels, Columbus 8 – 5
Defeated Abby Gerdes & Catelyn Rodenbiker, Millard South 9 – 8 (7-3)