Norfolk High girls tennis finishes as runner-up at Columbus Invitational

The Norfolk High girls tennis team finished second at yesterday's Columbus Discoverer Invitational. The host team was the champion with 52 points while Norfolk was second with 44.
Panthers finished in 2nd place in the 6-team invitational. Team Scores were as follows:
Columbus 52
Norfolk 44
Greta 36
Omaha Burke 26
Kearney Catholic 12
Sioux City North 6
Individual results for the Panther squad were as follows:
#1 Singles: Sydney Reynolds Record: 5 – 0 1st Place
Defeated Mia Homan, Kearney Catholic 8 – 0
Defeated Sarah Lasso, Columbus 8 – 4
Defeated Anna Maas, Sioux City North 8 – 6
Defeated Mallory Williams, Omaha Burke 8 – 0
Defeated Mia Wilke, Gretna 8 – 2
#2 Singles: Hope Fossum Record: 2 – 3
Lost to Sydney Connor, Kearney Catholic 8 – 4
Lost to Abby Loffelholz, Columbus 8 – 3
Defeated Jeanie Le, Sioux City North 8 – 4
Defeated Claire Anderson, Omaha Burke 8 – 6
Lost to Kylee Stewart, Gretna 8 – 2
#1 Doubles: Kylie Freudenburg & Kyla Robinson Record: 3 – 2 3rd Place
Defeated Makenzie Schroeder & Kyleigh Seem, Kearney Catholic 8 – 5
Lost to Addi Duranski & Miranda Swanson, Columbus 8 – 0
Defeated Sapphira Dinh & Olivia Nelson, Sioux City North 8 – 5
Lost to Shea Alfrey & Alexis Liebsack, Omaha Burke 9 – 8 (9-7)
Defeated Harper Wood & Lauren Paul, Gretna 8 – 3
#2 Doubles: Karly Kalin & Chelsea Strom Record: 4 – 1 2nd Place
Defeated Ashton Huls & Claire Rogers, Kearney Catholic 9 – 8 (7-1)
Lost to Becca Hazlett & Logan Kapels, Columbus 8 – 2
Defeated Maddie Craighead & Ella Conley, Sioux City North 9 – 7
Defeated Caila Carlson & Abby Logerman, Omaha Burke 8 – 1
Defeated Rachael Gablenz & Emma Beran, Gretna 8 – 1