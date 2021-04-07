Norfolk High girls tennis falls in home dual to Lincoln East

The Norfolk High girls tennis team dropped a 7-2 home dual to Lincoln East on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers are now 0-2 in duals this season.
Girls’ TENNIS DUAL: Norfolk vs. Lincoln East
Played at: Norfolk
Date: 04/06/21
Opposing Coach: Chris Stock
SINGLES
Norfolk Opponent Winner Score
Varsity:
1. Sydney Reynolds (11) vs. Sofia Sarroub (9) NOR 9 – 7
2. Kylie Freudenburg (12) vs. Gibsen Chapman (9) LE 8 – 0
3. Hope Fossum (11) vs. Kristina Le (11) LE 8 – 2
4. Kyla Robinson (10) vs. Olivia Brehm (12) LE 8 – 6
5. Karly Kalin (12) vs. Alexa Trucke (12) NOR 8 – 5
6. Chelsea Strom (12) vs. Adeline Fornander (9) LE 8 – 6
Junior Varsity
7. Paeton Coler (12) vs. Kyana Le (10) LE 8 – 3
8. Carlie Streich (10) vs. Kendal Hasemann (10) LE 8 – 4
9. Ryli Mitchell (12) vs. Abby Chan (12) LE 8 – 2
10. Maddi Lingenfelter (12) vs. Adeline Fornander (9) LE 8 – 1
11. Jayda Christensen (10) vs. Abby Chan (12) LE 7 – 5
12. Rylee Frohberg (11) vs. Taylin Jay (10) LE 6 – 0
Reserves
13. Sailor Cipra (10) vs. Eva Keim (11) LE 6 – 1
14. Malori Schrader (10) vs. Lily Keim (11) LE 6 – 0
15. Chloe Signor (10) vs. Natalie O’Neill LE 6 – 2
16. Kennedy Indra (10) vs. Vicky McGee (11) LE 6 – 1
17. Jenna Snitchler (9) vs. Courtney Bender (11) LE 6 – 3
18. Myranda Hansen (9) vs. Lily Laughtenschlager (11) NOR 6 – 2
DOUBLES
Norfolk Opponents Winner Score
Varsity:
1. Sydney Reynolds vs. Alexa Trucke LE 8 – 4
Kyla Robinson Kristina Le
2. Karly Kalin vs. Kendal Hasemann LE 8 – 2
Chelsea Strom Olivia Brehm
3. Hope Fossum vs. Gibsen Chapman LE 8 – 0
Kylie Freudenburg Sophia Sarroub
Junior Varsity:
4. Paeton Coler vs. Adeline Fornander NOR 8 – 6
Carlie Streich Tailyn Jay
5. Ryli Mitchell vs. Kyana Le LE 8 – 1
Maddie Lingenfelter Abby Chan
6. Malori Schrader vs. Lily Keim (11) LE 6 – 1
Sailor Cipra Eva Keim (11)
Reserves:
7. Chloe Signor vs. Natalie O’Neill (11) LE 6 – 1
Kennedy Indra Vicky McGee (11)
8. Myranda Hansen vs. Lily Laughtenschlager (11) LE 6 – 3
Jenna Snitchler Courtney Bender (11)