Norfolk High girls tennis falls in home dual to Lincoln East

The Norfolk High girls tennis team dropped a 7-2 home dual to Lincoln East on Tuesday.  The Lady Panthers are now 0-2 in duals this season.

Girls’ TENNIS DUAL: Norfolk vs. Lincoln East

Played at: Norfolk

Date: 04/06/21

Opposing Coach: Chris Stock

SINGLES

Norfolk Opponent Winner Score

Varsity:

1. Sydney Reynolds (11) vs. Sofia Sarroub (9) NOR 9 – 7

2. Kylie Freudenburg (12) vs. Gibsen Chapman (9) LE 8 – 0

3. Hope Fossum (11) vs. Kristina Le (11) LE 8 – 2

4. Kyla Robinson (10) vs. Olivia Brehm (12) LE 8 – 6

5. Karly Kalin (12) vs. Alexa Trucke (12) NOR 8 – 5

6. Chelsea Strom (12) vs. Adeline Fornander (9) LE 8 – 6

Junior Varsity

7. Paeton Coler (12) vs. Kyana Le (10) LE 8 – 3

8. Carlie Streich (10) vs. Kendal Hasemann (10) LE 8 – 4

9. Ryli Mitchell (12) vs. Abby Chan (12) LE 8 – 2

10. Maddi Lingenfelter (12) vs. Adeline Fornander (9) LE 8 – 1

11. Jayda Christensen (10) vs. Abby Chan (12) LE 7 – 5

12. Rylee Frohberg (11) vs. Taylin Jay (10) LE 6 – 0

Reserves

13. Sailor Cipra (10) vs. Eva Keim (11) LE 6 – 1

14. Malori Schrader (10) vs. Lily Keim (11) LE 6 – 0

15. Chloe Signor (10) vs. Natalie O’Neill LE 6 – 2

16. Kennedy Indra (10) vs. Vicky McGee (11) LE 6 – 1

17. Jenna Snitchler (9) vs. Courtney Bender (11) LE 6 – 3

18. Myranda Hansen (9) vs. Lily Laughtenschlager (11) NOR 6 – 2

DOUBLES

Norfolk Opponents Winner Score

Varsity:

1. Sydney Reynolds vs. Alexa Trucke LE 8 – 4

Kyla Robinson Kristina Le

2. Karly Kalin vs. Kendal Hasemann LE 8 – 2

Chelsea Strom Olivia Brehm

3. Hope Fossum vs. Gibsen Chapman LE 8 – 0

Kylie Freudenburg Sophia Sarroub

Junior Varsity:

4. Paeton Coler vs. Adeline Fornander NOR 8 – 6

Carlie Streich Tailyn Jay

5. Ryli Mitchell vs. Kyana Le LE 8 – 1

Maddie Lingenfelter Abby Chan

6. Malori Schrader vs. Lily Keim (11) LE 6 – 1

Sailor Cipra Eva Keim (11)

Reserves:

7. Chloe Signor vs. Natalie O’Neill (11) LE 6 – 1

Kennedy Indra Vicky McGee (11)

8. Myranda Hansen vs. Lily Laughtenschlager (11) LE 6 – 3

Jenna Snitchler Courtney Bender (11)

Tags

In other news

Wayne State softball swept in doubleheader by Sioux Falls

Wayne State softball swept in doubleheader by Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally for an 8-6 win in the opener and followed with a 4-0 lead after two innings in the second game to complete a Northern Sun Conference softball sweep over Wayne State with a 5-2 win at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex in Way…

Wayne State baseball splits doubleheader at Bemidji State

Wayne State baseball splits doubleheader at Bemidji State

Redshirt freshman starting pitcher Brody Sintek fired a complete game, five-hit shutout to carry Wayne State in a 1-0 win over Bemidji State Tuesday afternoon followed by an 11-9 Beaver victory in the second game of an NSIC baseball doubleheader played in Bemidji, Minnesota.  WSC is now 6-10…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, April 7, 2021

The first woman to accuse Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment in a lawsuit has spoken publicly, alleging she was terrorized by her encounter with the NFL player and he needs to be held accountable for his actions.  Ashley Solis said during a news confer…