Norfolk High girls tennis competes in Heartland Athletic Conference Championships

The Norfolk Panthers Girls Varsity tennis traveled to Lincoln on Wednesday, May 12th to compete in the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships @ Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln. Norfolk finished in 11th place in the 12-team invitational. Team scores were as follows:

Lincoln Pius X 100 Columbus 37

Lincoln Southwest 94 Lincoln High 33

Lincoln Southeast 86 Fremont 31

Kearney 62 Grand Island 24

Lincoln East 62 Norfolk 19

Lincoln North Star 46 Lincoln Northeast 6

Individual results for the Panther squad were as follows:

#1 Singles: Sydney Reynolds Record: 1 – 2

Lost to Jeana Phan, Lincoln North Star 6 – 2, 6 - 2

Defeated Sarah Lasso, Columbus 8 – 6

Lost to Jules Schmidt, Fremont 8 – 1

#2 Singles: Hope Fossum Record: 1 – 2

Lost to Ella Kostal, Lincoln Southeast 6 – 1, 6 - 0

Defeated Annika Staab, Grand Island 8 – 1

Lost to Abby Loeffelholz, Columbus 8 – 3

#1 Doubles: Kylie Freudenburg & Kyla Robinson Record: 1 – 2

Lost to Anna Boyd & Liz Young, Kearney 7 – 5, 6 – 0

Defeated Kyla Magee & Chelsea Faulkner, Lincoln Northeast 8 – 3

Lost to Tawnie Escamilla & Adisyn Mendlik, Fremont 8 – 0

#2 Doubles: Karly Kalin & Chelsea Strom Record: 2 – 1

Lost to Grace Blcik & Kenzie Kirby, Fremont 6 – 3, 6 - 2

Defeated Finley Evans & Emma Tennant, Grand Island 8 – 4

Defeated Kate Bergmeyer & Maria Garcia, Lincoln High 8 – 6

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, May 13, 2021

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin their Super Bowl title defense when they kick off the 2021 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 9.  Other highlights from opening weekend include Matthew Stafford playing his first game for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night…

Wayne State softball player honored

Wayne State junior Kim Vidlak was named to the NSIC All-Conference Softball Second Team announced by the league office this afternoon in Burnsville, Minnesota. 

Busy local schedule for Wednesday

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High track & field teams compete in the A-4 District Meet at Lincoln High’s Beechner Athletic Sports Complex at 11:00.