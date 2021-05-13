Norfolk High girls tennis competes in Heartland Athletic Conference Championships

The Norfolk High girls tennis team competed in yesterday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at the Woods Tennis Center.
The Norfolk Panthers Girls Varsity tennis traveled to Lincoln on Wednesday, May 12th to compete in the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships @ Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln. Norfolk finished in 11th place in the 12-team invitational. Team scores were as follows:
Lincoln Pius X 100 Columbus 37
Lincoln Southwest 94 Lincoln High 33
Lincoln Southeast 86 Fremont 31
Kearney 62 Grand Island 24
Lincoln East 62 Norfolk 19
Lincoln North Star 46 Lincoln Northeast 6
Individual results for the Panther squad were as follows:
#1 Singles: Sydney Reynolds Record: 1 – 2
Lost to Jeana Phan, Lincoln North Star 6 – 2, 6 - 2
Defeated Sarah Lasso, Columbus 8 – 6
Lost to Jules Schmidt, Fremont 8 – 1
#2 Singles: Hope Fossum Record: 1 – 2
Lost to Ella Kostal, Lincoln Southeast 6 – 1, 6 - 0
Defeated Annika Staab, Grand Island 8 – 1
Lost to Abby Loeffelholz, Columbus 8 – 3
#1 Doubles: Kylie Freudenburg & Kyla Robinson Record: 1 – 2
Lost to Anna Boyd & Liz Young, Kearney 7 – 5, 6 – 0
Defeated Kyla Magee & Chelsea Faulkner, Lincoln Northeast 8 – 3
Lost to Tawnie Escamilla & Adisyn Mendlik, Fremont 8 – 0
#2 Doubles: Karly Kalin & Chelsea Strom Record: 2 – 1
Lost to Grace Blcik & Kenzie Kirby, Fremont 6 – 3, 6 - 2
Defeated Finley Evans & Emma Tennant, Grand Island 8 – 4
Defeated Kate Bergmeyer & Maria Garcia, Lincoln High 8 – 6