Norfolk High girls swim team finishes third while boys place seventh at HAC Championships

The Norfolk High girls swim team finished third at the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship over the weekend. Lincoln Southwest was the champion with 490.5 points. Lincoln East was second at 365 while the Lady Panthers garnered 267 points to finish third. The Norfolk boys got seventh. Lincoln Southwest was the champion with 550 points. They won by 255 points.
200 Medley Relay 1:47.89 New School Record and HAC Champion
HAC Champions
Annika Harthoorn
Joslyn Jacobs
Elsie Olberding
Maggie Waddington
200 Freestyle
3rd Marzia Gasparini 1:57.38
14th Taylor Rossman 2:10.96
15th Haidyn Anderson 2:13.59
200 Individual Medley
2nd Elsie Olberding 2:13.27
50 Freestyle
4th Maggie Waddington 25.15
100 Butterfly
5th Elsie Olberding 1.00.11
100 Freestyle
3rd Annika Harthoorn 53.64
7th Maggie Waddington 55.28
10th Joslyn Jacobs 55.33
500 Freestyle
13th Taylor Rossman 5:50.15
15th Haidyn Anderson 5:56.38
200 Freestyle Relay
5th 1:43.69
Joslyn Jacobs
Sierra Rader
Kiran Walker
Marzia Gasparini
100 Backstroke
1st Annika Harthoorn 58.12 HAC Champion
2nd Marzia Gasparini 59.36
100 Breaststroke
1st Joslyn Jacobs 1:04.87 New school record
400 Freestyle Relay
3rd 3:39.45
Maggie Waddington
Elsie Olberding
Marzia Gasparini
Annika Harthoorn
3rd place overall
200 Medley Relay
6th 1:44.71
Ben Spray
Mason Olmer
Ben Spray
Nate Filipi
200 Freestyle
7th Ben Spray 1:48.83 new state auto time
12th Mason Olmer 1:50.89
13th Tim Spray 1:51.92
500 Freestyle
7th Ben Spray 5:00.04
8th Tim Spray 5:00.23 new state auto time
15th Nathan Filipi 5:17.46
200 Freestyle relay 12th 1:43.71
Peyton Flohr
Brady Faltys
Owen Ash
Trey Foecking
100 Breaststroke
2nd Mason Olmer 58.59
400 Freestyle Relay
6th 3.27.76
Ben Spray
Tim Spray
Natha Filipi
Mason Olmer
7th overall as a team
