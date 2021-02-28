Norfolk High girls swim team finishes fourth for best finish in school history; Harthoorn state champion in 100 butterfly

The State Swimming & Diving Championships concluded at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Saturday.
In the girls standings, Omaha Marian was the champion with 416 points. They won by 171 points. Norfolk finished fourth with 186 points. Annika Harthoorn was the champion in the 100 Butterfly. The fourth place finish is the best school finish in girls swimming history at Norfolk High. It’s only the third time a girls team from outside the Lincoln/Omaha area has finished fourth or better since 1987. Lincoln Southwest won the boys competition with 391 points. They won by 5.5 points. Norfolk totaled 31 points to finish 18th.
Girls Team scoring: Omaha Marian 416, Lincoln Southwest 245, Millard North 213, Norfolk 186, Omaha Westside 182, Elkhorn 159, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South156, Lincoln East 129, Lincoln Southeast 99, Omaha Burke 84.5, Omaha Central 82, Omaha Duchesne 52, Lincoln Pius X 49, Bellevue West 40.5, Fremont 36, Grand Island 30, Lincoln Northeast 28, Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli 27, Millard West 25, Beatrice-Norris-Fairbury-Freeman 13, Hastings 12, Lincoln High 11, Kearney 77, Millard South 6, Omaha Skutt 6, Gretna 4, Omaha North 3.
Top 8
200 Medley Relay
3rd new school record 1:46.86 new school record
Annika Harthoorn
Joslyn Jacobs
Elsie Olberding
Maggie Waddington
200 Freestyle
Marzia Gasparini 5th 1:57.20
200 Individual Medley
Joslyn Jacobs 3rd 2:11.14
100 Butterfly
Annika Harthoorn 1st 56.00 STATE CHAMPION
100 backstroke
Annika Harthoorn 3rd 57.15
Marzia Gasparini 8th 59.36
100 Breaststroke
Joslyn Jacobs 3rd 1:05.70
400 Freestyle relay
6th 3:38.78
Maggie Waddington
Marzia Gasparini
Elsie Olberding
Annika Harthoorn
Consolation swimmers 9-16
Girls
200 Individual Medley
14th Elsie Olberding 2:16.56
50 Freestyle
10th Maggie Waddington 24.87
200 Freestyle Relay 11th 1:41.75
Marzia Gasparini
Maggie Waddington
Sierra Rader
Joslyn Jacobs
100 Breaststroke
11th Elsie Olberding 1:08.56
Boys Results
Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 391, Omaha Creighton Prep 385.5, Elkhorn 261, Grand Island 115, Lincoln Pius X 113, Gretna 91, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South 88, Millard North 82, Kearney 80.5, Omaha Central 80, Omaha North 75, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM 70, Lincoln East 65, Omaha Burke 63, Millard West 55, Fremont 53, Ralston/Omaha Gross 41, Norfolk 31, Omaha South 26, Lincoln Southeast 23, North Platte 20, Omaha Westside 19, Millard South 19, Lincoln Northeast 15, Hastings 10, Columbus 2.
Top 8
Mason Olmer 7th 200 IM 1:58.11
Mason Olmer 2nd 100 breaststroke 56.71
Boys 400 free relay 16th 3:36.20
Ben Spray
Tim Spray
Nate Filipi
Mason Olmer