Norfolk High girls soccer a winner; LHNE/NC Girls & Boys fall

The Norfolk High girls soccer team shutout Fremont 1-0 last night at home. Macy Fundus scored assisted by Mallory Easland. Emerson Waldow earned the shutout. They improve to 5-8. The Norfolk JV lost their match to Fremont 2-0.
The Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys lost their match at Madison 4-1. Madison took the lead in the first half, with a goal with 15:13 left. That lead held to halftime. In the second half, they added 3 more goals, to take a 4-0 lead. The Knights got a goal with 18:49 left in the the game by Braden Feddern to close the gap, but could not get any closer. The Knights are 2-4 on the season and will host Schuyler on Thursday at 7pm to close the regular season.
The Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls dropped a 4-0 match at Omaha Concordia to fall to 1-7 on the season.