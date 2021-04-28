Norfolk High girls soccer a winner; LHNE/NC Girls & Boys fall

The Norfolk High girls soccer team shutout Fremont 1-0 last night at home.  Macy Fundus scored assisted by Mallory Easland.  Emerson Waldow earned the shutout.  They improve to 5-8.  The Norfolk JV lost their match to Fremont 2-0.

The Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys lost their match at Madison 4-1.  Madison took the lead in the first half, with a goal with 15:13 left. That lead held to halftime. In the second half, they added 3 more goals, to take a 4-0 lead. The Knights got a goal with 18:49 left in the the game by Braden Feddern to close the gap, but could not get any closer. The Knights are 2-4 on the season and will host Schuyler on Thursday at 7pm to close the regular season.

The Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls dropped a 4-0 match at Omaha Concordia to fall to 1-7 on the season.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets are the first Eastern Conference team to clinch an NBA playoff berth.  Kevin Durant scored seven of his 17 points in the fourth quarter of the Nets’ 116-103 win over the Toronto Raptors.  Durant added ten rebounds in 33 minutes for his eighth double-double of the season.  H…

Norfolk Panther baseball routs Wayne

The Norfolk High baseball team routed Wayne yesterday at home 10-0.  They improve to 9-15 on the season.  The Panther JV also won their game over Wayne 13-0.

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Jarrod Dyson doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 to complete a four-game sweep on the road for the first time in nearly 22 years.  The Royals have won a season-high five straight and own the best record in the America…