Norfolk High girls hoops look to get on winning track when they host South Sioux City on Thursday

The Norfolk High girls basketball team is 3-5 on the season after a 69-29 loss at top ranked in both polls in Class ‘A’ Lincoln Pius X last Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. 

This year the Lady Panthers have beaten Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, and Columbus while falling to Millard South, Kearney, North Platte, Lincoln Southwest, and Lincoln Pius X.  Norfolk is being outscored by their opponents on average through eight contests 45.4-36.6.  They started the season 2-1 but have dropped four of their last five games since.  Norfolk returns to action on Thursday when they host 1-9 South Sioux City.

