Norfolk High girls hoops 2-1 on young season as they visit Kearney tonight

The Norfolk High girls basketball squad has a 2-1 mark on the season after upsetting Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked Omaha Westside last Saturday at home 44-29 in a game heard on 106 KIX.
Erin Schwanebeck paced the Lady Panthers with 15 points. Norfolk led 11-9 after the first quarter, 24-13 at halftime, 36-22 after three quarters, with the final 44-29. Prior to the win, they had lost to Millard South 63-21 and then beat Bellevue West 53-38. The Lady Panthers now get ready for a week in which they visit 1-1 Kearney this evening at 6:45 and then road trip to 1-3 North Platte for a Friday game.