Norfolk High girls golf to start 2020 campaign today

The Norfolk High girls’ golf team gets their 2020 season underway this morning when they compete in the Papillion La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hills Golf Course at 8:00 AM.
The Lady Panthers have twelve girls out this year and their varsity is led by Kylie Blum, Paxton Peters, and Mia Bertus from last year’s team along with Kyla Robinson, Brooke Burback, & Becca Asbury. Norfolk’s remaining schedule has them competing in invites at Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln East, and a dual at Columbus. The Lady Panthers will also host a triangular on August 24th with Columbus & Fremont involved, their own invitational on September 17th, and the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship on October 1st at Norfolk Country Club.