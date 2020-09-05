Norfolk High girls golf & Norfolk Catholic cross country in action on Friday

The Norfolk High girls golf team competed in yesterday’s Grand Island Invitational at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course. 

North Platte was the champion with a score of 316.  They won by eleven strokes.  The Lady Panthers finished eleventh in the twelve-team tournament with a 415.  Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas was the medalist after carding a 68.  She won by six strokes.  Paxton Peters led Norfolk with a 93.

The Norfolk Catholic cross country teams participated in yesterday’s Boone Central Invite at Albion Country Club.  In the boys competition, Pierce was the champion with a score of 37 and Norfolk Catholic was runner-up with 43 points.  Pierce’ Mason Sindelar was the champion in 15:52.66.  He won by just over 48 seconds.  Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond was fourth and Dalton Brunsing got sixth.  In the girls’ competition, Boone Central was the champion with a score of 27 while the Lady Knights were second with 55 points.  Pierce’ Alexus Sindelar was the champion in a time of 19:10.15.  She won by more than one minute and five seconds.  Norfolk Catholic’s Charli Fischer finished ninth, C.C. Kahn was tenth, and Emily Faltys took 13th place.

