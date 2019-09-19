Norfolk High girls golf finishes eleventh at own invitational

The Norfolk High girls golf team hosted their own invitational today at Norfolk Country Club. Millard North was the champion with a score of 346. They won by two strokes. Norfolk finished eleventh with a 404. Lincoln Southwest’s Kate Strickland was the medalist after carding a 73. She won by three strokes. The Lady Panthers’ Kylie Blum got 13th with an 89.
|
|Team Finish
|Score
|
|1
|Millard North
|346
|
|2
|Papillion-LaVista
|348
|
|3
|Lincoln Southwest
|351
|
|4
|Lincoln Pius X
|360
|
|5
|Kearney
|367
|
|6
|Grand Island
|375
|
|7
|Elkhorn South
|378
|
|8
|Omaha Westside
|378
|
|9
|Omaha Marian
|379
|
|10
|Lincoln East
|387
|
|11
|Norfolk
|404
|
|12
|Fremont
|413
|
|13
|Millard West
|416
|
|14
|Papillion-LaVista South
|417
|
|15
|Columbus
|419
|
|16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Top 15 Indiviuals
|School
|Total
|1
|Kate Strickland
|Lincoln Southwest
|73
|2
|Kaitlyn Hanna
|Omaha Westside
|76
|3
|Brynn Sundquist
|Lincoln Southwest
|76
|4
|Coco Kolbas
|Lincoln Pius X
|80
|5
|Elly Speece
|Papillion-LaVista
|81
|6
|Katie Ruge
|Millard North
|82
|7
|Lauren Carr
|Lincoln Pius X
|84
|8
|Sydney Taake
|Papillion-LaVista
|84
|9
|Jazmine Taylor
|Millard North
|85
|10
|Malainey Wiemers
|Millard North
|87
|11
|Ashley Tackett
|Elkhorn South
|87
|12
|Lilly Zoellner
|Grand Island
|89
|13
|Kylie Blume
|Norfolk
|89
|14
|Jeslynn Baumgart
|Omaha Marian
|90
|15
|Caitlyn Wilson
|Papillion-LaVista
|90
|Norfolk
|F9
|B9
|Total
|Kylie Blume
|44
|45
|89
|Leah Vanderheiden
|52
|54
|106
|Paxton Peters
|52
|49
|101
|Mia Bertus
|55
|53
|108
|Kyla Robinson
|60
|60
|120
|Team Total
|
|
|404