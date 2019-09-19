Norfolk High girls golf finishes eleventh at own invitational

The Norfolk High girls golf team hosted their own invitational today at Norfolk Country Club.  Millard North was the champion with a score of 346.  They won by two strokes.  Norfolk finished eleventh with a 404.  Lincoln Southwest’s Kate Strickland was the medalist after carding a 73.  She won by three strokes.  The Lady Panthers’ Kylie Blum got 13th with an 89.

 Team FinishScore 
1Millard North346 
2Papillion-LaVista348 
3Lincoln Southwest351 
4Lincoln Pius X360 
5Kearney367 
6Grand Island375 
7Elkhorn South378 
8Omaha Westside378 
9Omaha Marian379 
10Lincoln East387 
11Norfolk404 
12Fremont413 
13Millard West416 
14Papillion-LaVista South417 
15Columbus419 
16   
    
 Top 15 IndiviualsSchoolTotal
1Kate StricklandLincoln Southwest73
2Kaitlyn HannaOmaha Westside76
3Brynn SundquistLincoln Southwest76
4Coco KolbasLincoln Pius X80
5Elly SpeecePapillion-LaVista81
6Katie RugeMillard North82
7Lauren CarrLincoln Pius X84
8Sydney TaakePapillion-LaVista84
9Jazmine TaylorMillard North85
10Malainey WiemersMillard North87
11Ashley TackettElkhorn South87
12Lilly ZoellnerGrand Island89
13Kylie BlumeNorfolk89
14Jeslynn BaumgartOmaha Marian90
15Caitlyn WilsonPapillion-LaVista90
NorfolkF9B9Total
Kylie Blume444589
Leah Vanderheiden5254106
Paxton Peters5249101
Mia Bertus5553108
Kyla Robinson6060120
Team Total  404

