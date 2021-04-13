Norfolk High girls & boys track & field sweeps Columbus in road dual

The Norfolk High track & field teams visited Columbus for a dual yesterday.  The Panthers boys won 149-102 and the Lady Panthers won as well 181-69. 

Winners for Norfolk included Amaya Williams (300 H); Cameryn Skiff (400); Rachel Mortimer (1600 & 3200); Kayla Chambers (100); Kailyn Storovich (100 H); Makenna Skiff (Shot Put); Agdaly Sanchez (Discus); Nealy Brummond (PV); Carly Ries (HJ); Girls 4X800; Girls 4X400; Colton Juracek (HJ); Shon King (LJ); Daylin Mallory (Discus); Tyler Sellin (100 H); Wyatt Mead (1600); Christian Williams (300 H); Daniel Yowell (800); Isaac Ochoa (3200); Boys 4X100; & Mixed Unified 4X100.

