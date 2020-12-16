Norfolk High girls basketball & wrestlers fall; swim teams split duals

The Norfolk High girls basketball team dropped to 2-2 on the season after a 56-35 road loss at Kearney.
Hailey Kleinschmit led the Lady Panthers with 17 points. Norfolk trailed 7-2 after the first quarter, 28-15 at halftime, and 46-30 after three quarters.
The Norfolk High wrestling team lost a 46-30 road decision at fourth ranked Papillion La Vista last night. The Panthers are now 5-1 in duals.
106
Jesse Lewis (Norfolk) over Dominic Martinez (Papillion-La Vista) (Dec 8-1)
0
3
113
Jacob Campbell (Papillion-La Vista) over Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) (MD 12-3)
4
0
120
Cal Price (Papillion-La Vista) over Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) (Fall 1:17)
6
0
126
Jordan Bobier (Papillion-La Vista) over Dylan Busch (Norfolk) (Fall 0:48)
6
0
132
Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) over Unknown (For.)
0
6
138
Ian Rudner (Papillion-La Vista) over Jake Hoffman (Norfolk) (Fall 1:56)
6
0
145
Jacob Licking (Norfolk) over Jack Hamilton (Papillion-La Vista) (Dec 8-2)
0
3
152
Nick Hamilton (Papillion-La Vista) over Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) (Fall 1:08)
6
0
160
Joshua Licking (Norfolk) over Coleton Haggin (Papillion-La Vista) (Dec 6-0)
0
3
170
Cole Price (Papillion-La Vista) over Tommy Stanton (Norfolk) (Fall 1:10)
6
0
182
Alex Morris (Papillion-La Vista) over Caleb Kuhn (Norfolk) (Fall 3:19)
6
0
195
Jackson Bos (Norfolk) over Ethan McMurtry (Papillion-La Vista) (MD 12-1)
0
4
220
Kaden Johnson (Papillion-La Vista) over Colton Obermeyer (Norfolk) (Fall 0:32)
6
0
285
Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) over Jace Wheeler (Papillion-La Vista) (Fall 3:51)
0
6
Team Score:
46
25
The Norfolk High swim teams split a road dual at Grand Island. The Lady Panthers improved to 2-0 on the season after a 93-77 win while the Norfolk boys were beaten 102-63. They are now 1-1 in duals.