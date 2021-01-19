Norfolk High girls basketball tries to bounce back from Bellevue East loss on Saturday with home game tonight versus Lincoln North Star

The Norfolk High girls basketball team is 5-6 on the season after a 60-33 home loss to Bellevue East last Saturday.
This year the Lady Panthers have beaten Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Columbus, South Sioux City, and Omaha North while falling to Millard South, Kearney, North Platte, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Pius X, and Bellevue East. Norfolk is being outscored by their opponents on average through eleven contests 45.5-40.1. They return to action this evening at 6:30 when they host seventh ranked in both polls 6-2 Lincoln North Star.