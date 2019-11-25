Norfolk High girls basketball to start season on Thursday, December 5th

The Norfolk High girls basketball team gets their season underway on Thursday, December 5th when they host Elkhorn South.
The team returns starting experience in Jalen Hoffman, Anden Baumann, Nealy Brummond, and Karly Kalin from last year’s 5-18 squad. Norfolk’s home schedule includes games with Elkhorn South, Papillion La Vista South, Lincoln Southwest, Kearney, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Fremont, Omaha Benson, Omaha Northwest, and Lincoln East. The Lady Panthers will play in the four-day Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament December 27-31.