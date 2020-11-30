Norfolk High girls basketball to start season on Friday

The Norfolk High girls basketball team gets their season underway on Friday when they visit Millard South. 

The team returns Nealy Brummond, Chelsea Strom, Hailey Kleinschmit, Karly Kalin, Erin Schwanebeck, & McKenna Skiff from last year’s 14-11 squad.  Norfolk’s home schedule includes games with Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, South Sioux City, Omaha North, Lincoln North Star, Bellevue East, Lincoln High, Columbus, Grand Island, and Lincoln Northeast.  The Lady Panthers will play in the four-day Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament December 28-31.

