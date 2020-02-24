Norfolk High girls basketball to face Lincoln Northeast in A-1 semifinal on Tuesday in a rematch from Friday

The Norfolk High girls basketball team is 14-10 on the season after dropping two games last week.
They lost at home to Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked Lincoln East 48-40 last Thursday and then at Omaha World Herald eighth ranked Lincoln Northeast last Friday 49-38. This year the Lady Panthers have beaten Elkhorn South, Columbus, Papillion La Vista South, Lincoln Southeast twice, Lincoln North Star twice, Kearney, South Sioux City, Omaha North, Omaha Central, Omaha Benson, Grand Island, and Omaha Northwest while falling to Lincoln East twice, Millard West, Lincoln Pius X twice, Lincoln Southwest twice, Lincoln High, Fremont, and Lincoln Northeast. Norfolk, despite the winning record, is being outscored by their opponents on average through 24 contests 46.7-45.8. They return to action on Tuesday when they have a rematch at 14-9 Lincoln Northeast in an A-1 District Semifinal after falling to them last Friday.