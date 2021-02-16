Norfolk High girls basketball team rolling as they get ready for two games this week

The Norfolk High girls basketball team is 10-10 on the season and have won four games in a row and five of their last six after winning two games last week.
They beat Omaha Northwest at home 55-43 last Friday and then routed Omaha South on the road last Saturday 73-41 in a game heard on 106 KIX. This year the Lady Panthers have beaten Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Columbus twice, South Sioux City, Omaha North, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Omaha Northwest, and Omaha South while falling to Millard South, Kearney, North Platte, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Pius X twice, Bellevue East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln High, and Fremont. Norfolk is being outscored by their opponents on average through 20 contests 46.1-45.6. Their final games include a road contest with Lincoln Journal Star eighth ranked 10-8 Lincoln East on Wednesday at 7:00 and then a home contest with 8-9 Lincoln Northeast at 7:15 on Thursday.