Norfolk High girls basketball team rolling as they get ready for two games this week

The Norfolk High girls basketball team is 10-10 on the season and have won four games in a row and five of their last six after winning two games last week. 

They beat Omaha Northwest at home 55-43 last Friday and then routed Omaha South on the road last Saturday 73-41 in a game heard on 106 KIX.  This year the Lady Panthers have beaten Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Columbus twice, South Sioux City, Omaha North, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Omaha Northwest, and Omaha South while falling to Millard South, Kearney, North Platte, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Pius X twice, Bellevue East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln High, and Fremont.  Norfolk is being outscored by their opponents on average through 20 contests 46.1-45.6.  Their final games include a road contest with Lincoln Journal Star eighth ranked 10-8 Lincoln East on Wednesday at 7:00 and then a home contest with 8-9 Lincoln Northeast at 7:15 on Thursday.

Tags

In other news

Wayne State track & field athlete honored

Wayne State track & field athlete honored

After recording the top mark in NCAA Division II in the weight throw over the weekend at the Ichabod Invitational in Topeka, Kansas, Wayne State junior thrower Mckenzie Scheil was announced yesterday as the Northern Sun Conference Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 40 points to send the streaking Utah Jazz past the Philadelphia 76ers 134-123 in a matchup of conference leaders despite a career-best 42 points from Ben Simmons.  Clarkson hit a career-high eight three-pointers and Donovan Mitchell added 24 points to hel…